Latvia registered EU's sixth lowest number of asylum applications per million residents in 2017

A total of 182 new requests for asylum were registered in Latvia in 2017, which is the sixth lowest figure in the European Union per one million residents, reports LETA, according to Eurostat.

Slovakia had the lowest number of asylum applications per one million residents - 27, followed by Poland - 79, Portugal - 98, the Czech Republic - 108, as well as Estonia - 138. Lithuania last year received 183 first-time applications for asylum.





The average number of new asylum requests in the bloc was 1,270 per one million residents.





Meanwhile, Greece had the largest number of new asylum requests per one million residents last year - 5,295, followed by Cyprus - 5,235, and Malta - 3,502.





Eurostat data show that in total 355 people filed applications for asylum for the first time, up 3 percent from 2016, or 0.1 percent of all first-time asylum applications received in the EU. The number of applications in Lithuania was 520 or 0.1 percen of all applications received in the EU, and the number of applications received in Estonia was 180, which is below 0.1 percent in the EU.





With 198,300 first-time applicants registered in 2017, Germany accounted for 31 percent of all first-time applicants in the EU Member States. It was followed by Italy (126,600 or 20 percent), and France (91,100 or 14 percent).





In 2017, 650,000 first time asylum seekers applied for international protection in the Member States of the EU, or by 46 percent less than in 2016.