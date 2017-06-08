Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 20.03.2018, 15:53
Latvia registered EU's sixth lowest number of asylum applications per million residents in 2017
Slovakia had the lowest number of asylum applications per one million residents - 27, followed by Poland - 79, Portugal - 98, the Czech Republic - 108, as well as Estonia - 138. Lithuania last year received 183 first-time applications for asylum.
The average number of new asylum requests in the bloc was 1,270 per one million residents.
Meanwhile, Greece had the largest number of new asylum requests per one million residents last year - 5,295, followed by Cyprus - 5,235, and Malta - 3,502.
Eurostat data show that in total 355 people filed applications for asylum for the first time, up 3 percent from 2016, or 0.1 percent of all first-time asylum applications received in the EU. The number of applications in Lithuania was 520 or 0.1 percen of all applications received in the EU, and the number of applications received in Estonia was 180, which is below 0.1 percent in the EU.
With 198,300 first-time applicants registered in 2017, Germany accounted for 31 percent of all first-time applicants in the EU Member States. It was followed by Italy (126,600 or 20 percent), and France (91,100 or 14 percent).
In 2017, 650,000 first time asylum seekers applied for international protection in the Member States of the EU, or by 46 percent less than in 2016.
- 20.03.2018 Какие страны оказывают наибольшее влияние на мир?
- 20.03.2018 The industrial producer prices decreased by 0.8% in Estonia in February
- 20.03.2018 Construction designs of Rail Baltica station at Riga airport to cost EUR 4.5 mln
- 20.03.2018 British game developer opening office in Vilnius
- 20.03.2018 Ежемесячные платежи латвийцев по ипотеке составляют в среднем 260 евро
- 20.03.2018 Amber Grid готовится объявить конкурс газопровода GIPL
- 20.03.2018 Часть груза СПГ была продана литовцами в Великобритении
- 20.03.2018 Совет RB Rail в четверг обсудит вопрос о дальнейшей работе Рубесы
- 20.03.2018 Baltic States vote against EU ministers' position on agriculture funding
- 20.03.2018 LHV Bank to open branch in London