Tuesday, 20.03.2018, 15:53
The industrial producer prices decreased by 0.8% in Estonia in February
In February, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was
affected more than average by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of
electronic equipment and chemicals, but also by an increase in prices in
electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture
beverages.
Compared to February 2017, the index was affected more than average by an
increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and
in the manufacture of wood products and beverages, but also by a decrease in
prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.
|
Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity,
February 2018
|
Economic
activity according to EMTAK 2008
|
January 2018 –
|
February 2017 –
|
TOTAL
|
-0.8
|
2.7
|
Manufacturing
|
-1.7
|
2.0
|
Mining and quarrying
|
-1.4
|
-4.9
|
Electricity,
gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
10.2
|
15.0
|
Water
supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
0.0
|
0.8
In February 2018, the export price index changed by
-2.0% compared to January and by 0.9% compared to February 2017.
In February,
compared to the previous month, the prices of electronic equipment, oil
products and wearing apparel decreased more than average, while the prices of
electricity, forestry products, and paper and paper products increased.
In February 2018, the import price index changed by
0.1% compared to January and by 1.0% compared to February 2017.
In February,
compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, building materials
and metal products increased more than average, while the prices of
agricultural products and oil products decreased.
The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Producer price”, ”Export
price” and “Import price”, the deadline of which was 6 March 2018.
Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in nine working days. For the
statistical activities “Producer price index of industrial output”, “Export
price index” and “Import price index”, the main representative of public interest
is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom
Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the
statistical activities.
