14% Lithuanian workers paid minimum or lower wages

Some 13.6% of Lithuania's working population in October 2017 were paid the minimum monthly salary or less, with more than half of them working part-time, the country's statistics office said on Thursday, cites LETA/BNS.

Some 151,600 workers last October earned 380 euros or less, of them 119,000 worked part-time.





The number of minimum or lower wage earners declined by 72,000 year-on-year. The percentage figure was down from 20.2% in October 2016.





Statistics Lithuania said the decrease was mostly due to the coming into force in July 2017 of the country's new Labor Code, that allows paying the minimum wage only for unskilled jobs.