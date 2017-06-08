Analytics, Financial Services, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.03.2018, 13:51
14% Lithuanian workers paid minimum or lower wages
BC, Vilnius, 15.03.2018.Print version
Some 13.6% of Lithuania's working population in October 2017 were paid the minimum monthly salary or less, with more than half of them working part-time, the country's statistics office said on Thursday, cites LETA/BNS.
Some 151,600 workers last October earned 380 euros or less, of them 119,000 worked part-time.
The number of minimum or lower wage earners declined by 72,000 year-on-year. The percentage figure was down from 20.2% in October 2016.
Statistics Lithuania said the decrease was mostly due to the coming into force in July 2017 of the country's new Labor Code, that allows paying the minimum wage only for unskilled jobs.
Other articles:
- 15.03.2018 Estonian government okays 7.6% pension rise
- 15.03.2018 Климат "давит" латвийских торфоразработчиков
- 15.03.2018 Литовская Euroapotheca приобрела эстонскую сеть аптек Ulikool Apteek
- 15.03.2018 Finland happiest country in world, Lithuania leads among Baltics
- 15.03.2018 Lithuanian producers, processors blame global market for falling milk prices
- 15.03.2018 Rietumu Banka makes euro its main operating currency
- 15.03.2018 Литва пригласила Калининград присоединиться к бирже янтарного сырья
- 15.03.2018 Литва готовится к росту цен на электричество
- 15.03.2018 О готовности начать свой бизнес в странах Балтии
- 15.03.2018 В марте СГД вернула жителям Латвии 12,79 млн. евро за оправданные расходы