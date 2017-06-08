Analytics, Education and Science, EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Society
Economic reasons main driver behind emigration from Lithuania
Asked to specify the reason with the biggest effect on emigration, 65.2% referred to economic reasons.
According to the survey by Vilmorus pollster, 40.9% of respondents said emigration was largely triggered by the feeling of social insecurity and lack of justice, 30% pointed to better career opportunities and 14.6% to family matters.
Vygaudas Usackas, former diplomat who heads the KTU Institute of Europe, told a Vilnius news conference on Monday that reduced employment taxes and high-value jobs could have a short-term impact on comeback of emigrants, adding that a consistent support to families that would address demographic problems could be a long-term solution.
In his words, the possibility to attract people with high qualifications is one of the key arguments that persuade foreign investors to invest in Lithuania.
