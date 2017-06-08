Analytics, Baltic, Inflation, Lithuania, Statistics

Lithuania's annual inflation remains highest in Baltic states

09.03.2018
Lithuania's annual inflation remains the biggest in the Baltic states, according to data provided by national statistics agencies.

The full-year inflation in February stood at 3.5% in Lithuania, 1.8% in Latvia and 3.1% in Estonia.


M-o-m, prices for consumer goods and services ticked down by 0.2% in Lithuania last month, moving up by respective 0.2% and 0.9% in Latvia in Estonia in February from January.


