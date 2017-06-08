Top 10 Countries for Career Women

More than half the women working abroad (51%) are satisfied with their career opportunities. But at the same time, one-third of them (33%) state that their income abroad is lower than what they would make in a similar job back home, compared to only a quarter of men (25%) stating the same, as InterNations, the world’s largest network for people who live and work abroad, reveals.

Based on the insights of close to 7,000 female expats living in 168 countries in its annual survey Expat Insider survey, the social network compiled a so-far unpublished ranking of the best countries for women to pursue a career. While respondents in all top-10 destinations cite above-average satisfaction with their career prospects, they often also benefit from a higher income than at home.





Moving Abroad for Their Career: Women vs. Men



Although almost a quarter of women (24%) move abroad for work-related reasons, this is still 16 percentage points less compared to men. Especially among expats sent on foreign assignments, women are still much rarer than men: while only seven percent of female expats were sent abroad by their employer, male expats are more than twice as likely (15%) to name the same reason for moving abroad. This is also the case for expats being recruited by a local company (4% women vs. 9% men) and those who wanted to start their own business abroad (1% women vs. 3% men). However, when it comes to being more self-motivated, women are close to catching up: eleven percent of female expats state to have found a job abroad on their own as their main reason for moving abroad, which is only two percentage points less than among men (13%).









1. Mexico

Higher salary level abroad: 29%

Satisfaction with career prospects: 68%

Weekly full-time working hours: 45 h

Two-thirds of women working in Mexico (67%) state to be overall satisfied with their job. A German expat especially points out the “job and career opportunities in an environment where expats have a good standing”. However, working long hours, it comes as no surprise that 26 percent of female expats working in Mexico are unsatisfied with that factor.





2. Myanmar

Higher salary level abroad: 46%

Satisfaction with career prospects: 70%

Weekly full-time working hours: 45.5 h

Myanmar is at the top of the chart when it comes to female expats having a high enough household income to cover everything they need: in fact, 39 percent even have a lot more than enough at their hands, which is more than four times the global average (9%).





3. Cambodia

Higher salary level abroad: 33%

Satisfaction with career prospects: 63%

Weekly full-time working hours: 42.4 h

With 26 percent of female expats stating that having found a job on their own in Cambodia was their main reason for moving, this is the by far most named reason for relocating to the country. “There are so many ways to develop yourself and try yourself in different spheres,” says a female expat from Russia. Moreover, the country has the highest satisfaction rate with working hours (82%) and job security (75%) out of the top-10 destinations.





4. Bahrain

Higher salary level abroad: 65%

Satisfaction with career prospects: 65%

Weekly full-time working hours: 40.9 h

Close to every woman working in Bahrain (93%) works full time; however, they work the fewest hours out of the top-10 destinations to pursue a career and significantly less than the global average (42.7 h full time). Unsurprisingly, 77 percent of working women in Bahrain are satisfied with their work-life balance. “You can still find time to relax after a day of work,” states an expat from the Philippines.





5. New Zealand

Higher salary level abroad: 53%

Satisfaction with career prospects: 61%

Weekly full-time working hours: 41.8 h

With just above one-third (34%), New Zealand has the highest share of women working only part time. One of the reasons for this might be that a large share of them moved in order to increase their quality of life (28%), while only four percent named work-related reasons as their main motivation. However, those who work are highly satisfied with their work-life balance (74%), their job security (71%), and their job in general (76%).





6. Kazakhstan

Higher salary level abroad: 62%

Satisfaction with career prospects: 67%

Weekly full-time working hours: 45 h

More than half of the women living in Kazakhstan (53%) moved for work-related reasons: they found a job on their own (26%), were sent by their employer (15%), or recruited by a local company (12%). An expat from Georgia is happy to do “the job that I like and be valued as a good professional”.





7. United Kingdom

Higher salary level abroad: 51%

Satisfaction with career prospects: 67%

Weekly full-time working hours: 41.1 h

While expat women often work in education (20% globally), the fields of work are more diverse in the UK: a share of 14 percent each works in education and in healthcare, while another 14 percent are found in advertising, marketing, and PR. A French expat reports that “the UK gave me a chance to prove that I could the job”.





8. USA

Higher salary level abroad: 62%

Satisfaction with career prospects: 64%

Weekly full-time working hours: 43 h

“The career opportunities are incredible,” says an expat from Canada living in the USA. Close to one in six expat women (16%) say they have a yearly gross household income of more than 150,000 US dollars, which is twice the global average (8%). On the other hand, they seem to have to work hard for it: the satisfaction with working hours is the lowest (52%) out of the top 10 countries to pursue a career abroad.





9. Kenya

Higher salary level abroad: 36%

Satisfaction with career prospects: 60%

Weekly full-time working hours: 46.4 h

A majority of women working in Kenya were sent abroad by their employer (20%), compared to only seven percent globally. However, they face long hours and jobs that are not necessarily secure — only 48 percent state to be satisfied with the latter (57% globally). It might be the income that makes them stay: same as in the USA, 16 percent have a gross household income of more than 150,000 US dollars per year.





10. Ireland

Higher salary level abroad: 51%

Satisfaction with career prospects: 63%

Weekly full-time working hours: 41 h

In Ireland, a majority of women (14%) work in healthcare, which is twice the global average of female expats in that field (7%). “It is easier to find job opportunities here,” states an expat from Romania. Moreover, they enjoy a high job security (64%) and, with less hours per week than the global average, they are also satisfied with their work-life balance (69%).