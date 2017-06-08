Analytics, Labour-market, Latvia, Statistics
Latvian unemployment rises to 7.1% in February
The registered unemployment level in Latvia reached 7.1 % in February, which is by 0.1 %age points more than in January, said State Employment Agency (NVA) head Evita Simsone in an interview with the Latvian commercial LNT television.
Still, Simsone said that there is still a trend for the
unemployment level to drop because of the growing economy. "Information at
the disposal of NVA and the Economics Ministry suggests that employment in the
country is growing and it is a positive trend," said Simsone.
She said that a drop in unemployment level will be visible
in March.
As reported, in January 2018, Latvia’s registered
unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage points from December 2017 to 7%.
At the beginning of January 2018, there were 63,121 people
registered with the government agency as unemployed. By the end of the month,
their number had grown by 2,015 to 65,136 people.
