In January, the volume of industrial production in Estonia was greater than a year ago

Merike Sinisaar Leading Statistician-Methodologist Enterprise and Agricultural Statistics Department Statistics Estonia, 05.03.2018.Print version
According to Statistics Estonia, in January 2018, the production of industrial enterprises increased 8% compared to January 2017. Production increased in manufacturing and decreased in mining and in energy.

In January, the total production in manufacturing was 10% higher compared to the corresponding month of 2017. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of wood products, electronic equipment and food products. Production increased considerably also in the manufacture of metal products. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of furniture.


In January, 68% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased 10% and sales to the domestic market increased 19% compared to January 2017.


In January 2018, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased 2% and the production of manufacturing increased 1% compared to the previous month.

Compared to January 2017, the production of electricity decreased 10% and the production of heat increased 12%.


Change in volume index of industrial production, January 2018 
(percentages)
Economic activityChange compared to the previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataaChange compared to the corresponding month of the previous year
according to unadjusted dataaccording to working-day adjusted datab
TOTAL1.97.67.6
Energy production4.2-2.5-2.5
Mining2.3-0.5-0.5
Manufacturing1.410.410.4
manufacture of wood and wood products6.911.811.8
manufacture of food products0.06.86.8
manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products-1.912.612.6
manufacture of fabricated metal products-0.410.210.2
manufacture of electrical equipment-6.3-0.4-0.4
manufacture of furniture2.6-1.3-1.3
manufacture of motor vehicles-1.618.118.1
manufacture of building materials7.819.819.8
manufacture of machinery and equipment14.021.121.1
manufacture of textiles2.40.50.5


a In the case of the seasonally adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the previous period.


b In the case of the working-day adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.




