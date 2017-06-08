Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Statistics
In January, the volume of industrial production in Estonia was greater than a year ago
In January, the total production in manufacturing was 10% higher compared to the corresponding month of 2017. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of wood products, electronic equipment and food products. Production increased considerably also in the manufacture of metal products. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of furniture.
In January, 68% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased 10% and sales to the domestic market increased 19% compared to January 2017.
In January 2018, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production increased 2% and the production of manufacturing increased 1% compared to the previous month.Compared to January 2017, the production of electricity decreased 10% and the production of heat increased 12%.
|Economic activity
|Change compared to the previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataa
|Change compared to the corresponding month of the previous year
|according to unadjusted data
|according to working-day adjusted datab
|TOTAL
|1.9
|7.6
|7.6
|Energy production
|4.2
|-2.5
|-2.5
|Mining
|2.3
|-0.5
|-0.5
|Manufacturing
|1.4
|10.4
|10.4
|manufacture of wood and wood products
|6.9
|11.8
|11.8
|manufacture of food products
|0.0
|6.8
|6.8
|manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products
|-1.9
|12.6
|12.6
|manufacture of fabricated metal products
|-0.4
|10.2
|10.2
|manufacture of electrical equipment
|-6.3
|-0.4
|-0.4
|manufacture of furniture
|2.6
|-1.3
|-1.3
|manufacture of motor vehicles
|-1.6
|18.1
|18.1
|manufacture of building materials
|7.8
|19.8
|19.8
|manufacture of machinery and equipment
|14.0
|21.1
|21.1
|manufacture of textiles
|2.4
|0.5
|0.5
a In the case of the seasonally adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the previous period.
b In the case of the working-day adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.
