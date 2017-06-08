Analytics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Society, Statistics, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 05.03.2018, 20:50
Estonia's gender pay gap narrows by 1.6 pp on year
"The gender pay gap is a result of the combined effect
of many different factors. However, with a systemic approach and constant
informing in all walks of life it is possible to help reduce inequality,"
Minister of Health and Labor Jevgeni
Ossinovski said.
"Employers and support for employers in order for more
attention to be paid to analyses of gender equality and remuneration systems
within organizations definitely have an important role to play in reducing the
gender pay gap. Besides, women have become more daring and are able to attach
value to their qualification and ask for proper pay for their work," the
minister said.
The gender pay gap in Estonia, whose size was almost 30% as
recently as a couple of years ago, has been declining at a moderate rate in
recent years. This can be partially attributed to the fact that according to
the statistical office the %age of women working in leading positions has been
growing.
According to Eurostat, the biggest reduction in the gender
wage gap in 2016 occurred in retail and wholesale. Data from a workforce
survey shows that the share of women working in managerial positions has been
growing in retail and wholesale in recent years. Also the share of women
working in the position of top specialist grew somewhat in 2016.
In order to reduce the gender pay gap, the Ministry of
Social Affairs is drafting a bill that would establish a more effective system
for analyzing the gender pay gap and helping employers to analyze the amounts
paid out to men and women more effectively and with less trouble. The Labor
Inspectorate will be authorized to monitor the gender pay gap in public
institutions.
Shorter interruptions in the time during which women get
remuneration for work also help reduce the gender pay gap. This includes an
incentive adopted in last December for fathers to use a bigger portion of the
parental leave that parents in Estonia are entitled to after the birth of a
child.
The gender pay gap of 25.3% for 2016 is the lowest such
ratio for the past 11 years. In 2015 the gender pay gap was 26.9%, in 2014 it
was 28.1 % and in 2013, 29.8%.
Statistics Estonia and Eurostat use different methodologies
for calculating the gender pay gap. In Eurostat statistics on the pay
difference companies and institutions with fewer than ten employees are not
included, just like agriculture, forestry, fishery, public administration and
national defense.
Statistics Estonia, on the other hand, uses data for all
companies and institutions, as well as all sectors.
According to Statistics Estonia, the gender pay gap in
Estonia in 2016 was 20.9%.
Eurostat uses the same methodology in analyzing data for all
countries and thereby ensures comparability. The data of Statistics Estonia
meanwhile takes the context of Estonia more into account, spokespeople for the
Ministry of Social Affairs said.
The gender pay gap in unadjusted form represents the
difference between average gross hourly earnings of male paid employees and of
female paid employees as a percentage of average gross hourly earnings of male
paid employees. The indicator has been defined as unadjusted, or not adjusted
according to individual characteristics that may explain part of the earnings
difference, such as workload, profession and similar, because it should give an
overall picture of gender inequalities in terms of pay.
