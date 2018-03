Lithuania's 2017 economic growth slowest in Baltic states y-o-y

Lithuania's economic growth was last year slower than that of the other two Baltic states, according to data provided by national statistics agencies.

Lithuania's economy went up by 3.8% in 2017 y-o-y, as compared to 4.5 % growth in Latvia and 4.9 % development in Estonia.





In the last quarter of 2017, Lithuania's gross domestic product increased by an annual 3.9%, while that in Latvia and Estonia widened by 4.2% and 5%, respectively.