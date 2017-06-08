Analytics, Banks, Financial Services, Latvia
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 01.03.2018, 18:21
Swedbank: Latvia's economy is strong enough to deal with challenges of financial sector
She said that this year has started out with a heavy blow on
the reputation of Latvia's financial sector, still, the impact on the economy
and the state budget seems to be small. Possibly, Swedbank's gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2018
should be lowered from 4.2% to slightly below 4 %, but it is still a steep
growth, she said.
"Drop of non-resident deposits will negatively affect
the contribution of the financial and insurance sector to the economic growth,
possibly some construction projects will not be carried out, and the number of
job seekers will grow, which, on the other hand, will soon be absorbed by the
warming labor market. The impact on investor sentiment and new foreign
investments in Latvia will depend on how successfully Latvia will solve the
reputation crisis," the economist said.
She also noted that the largest credit rating agencies have
said that they will not downgrade Latvia' s rating, thus costs of refinancing
the government debt should not grow. At present it seems that the economy is
strong enough and will be able to compensate for the drop in the financial
sector.
- 01.03.2018 Средняя брутто-зарплата в 2017 году в Латвии увеличилась на 7,9%
- 01.03.2018 ОЭСР: Литва должна решать демографические проблемы, обеспечить качество рабочих мест
- 01.03.2018 ФАО: на мировом рынке рост цен на молочную продукцию и зерновые в феврале
- 01.03.2018 Latvia's ABLV Bank posts EUR 51.209 mln in 2017 profit
- 01.03.2018 Рига – Краков: пленер графиков
- 01.03.2018 Baltic International Bank posts EUR 2.668 mln in preliminary loss for 2017
- 01.03.2018 Olainfarm pharmaceutical company posts EUR 11.632 mln in preliminary profit in 2017
- 01.03.2018 Insurance company Balta posts EUR 5.926 mln in profit in 2017
- 01.03.2018 Latvijas Balzams distillery posts EUR 8.584 mln in preliminary 2017 profit
- 01.03.2018 40% нотариусов при работе с клиентами сталкивались с последствиями мошенничества