Wednesday, 28.02.2018
FITCH: Latvia sovereign risk from ABLV Bank failure appears limited
Early signs are that deposit flight has not spread to other
banks, suggesting that despite reputational damage the materialization of a
long-standing risk posed by a large non-resident-serving banking sector can be
absorbed by the financial sector without a meaningful increase in sovereign
liabilities, the agency says.
The agency noted that ABLV
Bank is the largest of the Latvian banks that primarily service non-resident
deposits (NRD). Fitch has long viewed the NRD sector as a risk to Latvia's
financial stability and will be monitoring whether any contagion arises from ABLV Bank's failure.
Around EUR 600 mln in deposits was withdrawn from ABLV Bank between February 13 and
February 19. So far, there have been no abnormal flows observed from other
NRD-serving banks.
Fitch does not expect ABLV
Bank’s failure to affect government finances materially. Total insured
deposits in ABLV Bank are estimated
at EUR 470 mln, which the Latvian authorities expect to be financed from the
bank's assets. Any shortfall would be covered from the EUR 158 mln Deposit
Guarantee Fund. If necessary the Fund would borrow (without government
guarantee) from local banks.
Fitch also said that separately, the potential for Latvia's
financial sector to suffer reputational damage was heightened by the arrest of
the country's central bank governor Ilmars
Rimsevics on bribery allegations (which he denies).
As reported, shareholders of ABLV Bank at an extraordinary meeting on Monday made a decision to
start the liquidation process in order to protect interests of its clients and
creditors. ABLV Bank believes that in
this way it will be possible to ensure active protection of its customers, the
bank said in a statement.
LETA also reported that the Latvian financial regulator, the
Finance and Capital Market Commission, acting on the instructions from the
European Central Bank (ECB), has ordered ABLV
Bank to stop all payments as of February 19 following a report by the
Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) of the U.S. Department of
Treasury about ABLV Bank's involvement in international money laundering
schemes and corruption. On February 24, the Finance and Capital Market Commission
made a decision on occurrence of unavailability of deposits at ABLV Bank.
At the end of September 2017, ABLV Bank was the third largest bank in Latvia by assets. The
bank's majority shareholders Olegs Fils,
Ernests Bernis and Nika Berne
own, directly and indirectly, 87.03 % of the bank's share capital.
