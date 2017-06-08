Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Rating
OECD: Latvian SMEs have good access to finance
The 2018
Scoreboard covers 43 countries, providing information on debt, equity,
asset-based finance, and conditions for SME and entrepreneurship finance,
complemented by an overview of recent policy measures to support access to
finance.
Assessing the SME situation in Latvia, the OECD found
that, in general, Latvian companies have good access to financing for growth.
The number of bankruptcies among SMEs has decreased, loan interest rates keep
moving down, and the share of non-performing loans is shrinking while new
business lending to SMEs is growing. Although total bank loans remain well
below the pre-crisis level, venture and growth capital increased year-on-year
for the third year in a row in 2016, more than doubling since 2014.
Source: oecd.org
Latvian Economics Minister Arvils Aseradens (Unity) told LETA that the main conclusions from the OECD
Scoreboard confirmed that the ministry's efforts to improve business
environment and to support SMEs, in particular startups, was the right way to
stimulate economic growth, value added and innovations.
The OECD said in its report that SMEs were
increasingly turning to alternative sources of financing, while new bank
lending is declining in a number of countries. Many SMEs remain over-reliant on
bank credit, however, and the take-up of instruments other than straight debt
varies greatly from one country to another.
