Share of people employed in Latvia's cultural field higher than in EU on average

The number of people working in Latvia’s field of culture makes up 4.5% of the country’s employed population, which is more than in the European Union (EU) on average, according to the 2016 cultural employment data released by Eurostat, cites LETA.

The highest share of people employed in the field of culture, 5.3% of the working population, was recorded in Estonia, followed by Sweden (5.1%), Finland (4.8%), as well as Slovenia and the UK (4.6% in both countries).

In the Netherlands, the share of people employed in the field of culture was just as large as in Latvia in 2016. A bit smaller percentage of cultural workers was recorded in Denmark (4.4%), followed by Malta (4.2%), Austria (4.1%), Germany (4%), Belgium (3.9%) and Lithuania (3.6%).

Meanwhile, the smallest percentage of people employed in the field of culture, 1.6%, was recorded in Romania. In Slovakia the share of such employees was 2.5% and in Bulgaria 2.8%.

Across the EU, the share of employees working in the field of culture was 3.7% in 2016.