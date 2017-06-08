Analytics, Culture, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 21.02.2018, 13:08
Share of people employed in Latvia's cultural field higher than in EU on average
The highest
share of people employed in the field of culture, 5.3% of the working
population, was recorded in Estonia, followed by Sweden (5.1%), Finland (4.8%),
as well as Slovenia and the UK (4.6% in both countries).
In the Netherlands, the share of people employed in
the field of culture was just as large as in Latvia in 2016. A bit smaller
percentage of cultural workers was recorded in Denmark (4.4%), followed by
Malta (4.2%), Austria (4.1%), Germany (4%), Belgium (3.9%) and Lithuania
(3.6%).
Meanwhile, the smallest percentage of people employed
in the field of culture, 1.6%, was recorded in Romania. In Slovakia the share
of such employees was 2.5% and in Bulgaria 2.8%.
Across the EU, the share of employees working in the
field of culture was 3.7% in 2016.
