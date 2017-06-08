Analytics, Direct Speech, Economics, Employment, Labour-market, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 15.02.2018, 09:20
Kazaks: job market problems usually solve themselves during economic crisis
He pointed
out to the problems in the job market, where there is a workforce deficit.
Kazaks said that a workforce deficit is usually observed during times when the
economy is seeing rapid growth, however, previous experience shows that job
market problems will most likely solve themselves during the next crisis.
According to Kazaks, the workforce deficit is forcing
employers to increase salaries, and last year the average salary increase in
Latvia could be at around seven%.
The economic expert pointed out to the positive effect
of salary increases, as thus emigrating has slowed down. At the same time, he
said that salary increases should go hand-in-hand with an increase in
productivity.
''Last year businesses were successful in earning more
profits to increase wages. However, there is a risk that the increase in
salaries could exceed productivity,'' Kazaks said.
As reported, in January 2018, Latvia’s registered
unemployment rate rose by 0.2 percentage points from December 2017 to 7%,
according to information released by the State Employment Agency. At the
beginning of January 2018, there were 63,121 people registered with the
government agency as unemployed. By the end of the month, their number had
grown by 2,015 to 65,136 people.
The lowest registered unemployment rate, 4.4%, was
recorded in Riga Region where unemployment edged up 0.1 percentage points from
the end of December. The highest unemployment rate, 16%, was recorded in
Latvia’s southeastern province of Latgale where joblessness rose 0.2%
month-on-month.
In Riga, the unemployment rate was up 0.1 percentage
points to 4.1%.
At the end of January 2017, Latvian unemployment stood
at 8.5%.
