Latvia showed faster GDP growth than EU on average in Q4

During the fourth quarter of 2017, Latvia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at a faster rate than the EU economy on average, writes LETA, according to a fourth-quarter flash estimate on the bloc’s 18 member states released today by Eurostat.

During the fourth quarter of 2017, Latvia’s seasonally adjusted GDP expanded by 4.8% against the same period a year ago. Hungary’s GDP grew just as quickly and Romania reported an even faster growth as its economy increased by 7% year-on-year.

These three countries were followed by Poland (+4.3%), Finland and Cyprus (+3.9% in both countries), Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria and Slovakia (+3.6% in all four countries).

GDP grew in annual terms in all the EU member states reporting their data.

During the last quarter of 2017, the economy of the whole EU grew by 2.6% against the fourth quarter of 2016., while the eurozone recorded a 2.7% growth.

Data were not available on the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Estonia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Slovenia and Sweden.