Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, GDP, Latvia
Latvia showed faster GDP growth than EU on average in Q4
During the fourth quarter of 2017, Latvia’s seasonally adjusted GDP
expanded by 4.8% against the same period a year ago. Hungary’s GDP grew just as
quickly and Romania reported an even faster growth as its economy increased by
7% year-on-year.
These three countries were followed by Poland (+4.3%), Finland and Cyprus
(+3.9% in both countries), Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria and Slovakia (+3.6% in
all four countries).
GDP grew in annual terms in all the EU member states reporting their data.
During the last quarter of 2017, the economy of the whole EU grew by 2.6%
against the fourth quarter of 2016., while the eurozone recorded a 2.7% growth.
Data were not available on the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Croatia,
Estonia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Slovenia and Sweden.
