Monday, 12.02.2018, 21:45
Youth in Latvia more eager to start their own business than in Lithuania and Estonia
According to
the poll, 40% of Latvian youth want to start their own business.
"We were positively surprised that Latvian youth
showed the biggest interest in business. The survey suggests that 30% of the
young people in Lithuania, and 24% in Estonia want to start their own
business," said SEB Banka board member Arnis Skapars.
The sectors where Latvian youth sees a business
potential are trade, manufacturing and art. "This is a quite popular
business model – manufacturing in a home-like environment and trade on the
internet. Today you can send your product to any country and we see more and
more companies in Latvia operating in this way. It is good that the young
people understand that the Latvian market is small and it is important to
consider exports. And it is also interesting that the third most popular
business direction is art and entertainment," said Skapars.
In Estonia the most popular potential business
directions are professional, scientific or technical activities (lawyers,
designers, architects, photographers, researchers), IT and trade, while in
Lithuania those are trade, art and entertainment, and IT.
In total 1,195 Latvian respondents, aged 18-25, 1,727
Lithuanian respondents and 776 Estonian respondents were surveyed online in the
summer of 2017.
