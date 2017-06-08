Analytics, Employment, Labour-market, Latvia
Latvian unemployment rises to 7% in January
At the beginning of January 2018, there were 63,121 people registered with
the government agency as unemployed. By the end of the month, their number had
grown by 2,015 to 65,136 people.
The steepest increase in joblessness was recorded in Kurzeme, western
Latvia, where unemployment rose 0.4% month-on-month to 8.1%. Joblessness grew
just as quickly in the central Latvian province of Zemgale, hitting 6.9% at the
end of January. In Vidzeme, northeastern Latvia, unemployment was up 0.3
percentage points to 7.8%.
The lowest registered unemployment rate, 4.4%, was recorded in Riga Region
where unemployment edged up 0.1 percentage points from the end of December. The
highest unemployment rate, 16%, was recorded in Latvia’s southeastern province
of Latgale where joblessness rose 0.2% month-on-month.
In Riga, the unemployment rate was up 0.1 percentage points to 4.1%.
At the end of January 2017, Latvian unemployment stood at 8.5%.
