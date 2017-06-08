Analytics, Baltic, Economics, GDP, Markets and Companies
Thursday, 08.02.2018, 17:10
SEB raises Latvian GDP growth forecasts for 2018, 2019
SEB now expects a 4.1% GDP increase in Latvia in 2018 whereas the previous
forecast was 3.7% and has raised its estimate of GDP growth in 2019 from 3.5%
to 3.7%.
The forecast of the average annual inflation in Latvia
in 2018 has not been changed and is still 2.7% but the inflation forecast for
2019 has been increased from 2.3% to 2.5%.
SEB forecasts
for the GDP growth and inflation in Lithuania have remained unchanged.
Lithuania is expected to show a 3.2% GDP growth in 2018 and a 3% growth in 2019
while the average annual inflation is estimated at 2.8% in 2018 and at 2.5% in
2019.
At the same time, the GDP growth forecast for Estonia
was raised from 3.3% to 3.5% in 2018 while the forecast for economic growth in
2019 has not changed and still is 3%. The forecast for the average annual
inflation in Estonia in 2018 was adjusted upwards from 3% to 3.2% but the
inflation forecast for 2019 remains the same as before or 2.5%.
"The Baltic states demonstrated stable economic
growth last year that was driven by exports. This year the GDP will continue
growing at a healthy pace, driven by more active consumption and favorable
situation in export markets. The main problem is the tight situation in the
labor market that may hamper potential growth," said Dainis Gaspuitis, an expert with SEB Banka.
