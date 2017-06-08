EU Commission: Latvia to see Baltics' fastest economic growth in 2018

The European Commission's latest economic forecast says that Latvia's gross domestic product will increase 3.5% in 2-18, or more than in Lithuania or Estonia, reports LETA/BNS.

The Commission's forecast released today also says the Commission expects Latvia's economic development pace to slow down to 3.2% next year.

Inflation in Latvia is projected at 3.1% this year and 2.9% in 2019.

According to the Commission's forecast, Estonia's GDP will grow 3.3% this year and 2.8% in 2019. Inflation forecast for this year is 3.1% and 2.6% for 2019.

Lithuania's GDP is projected to increase 2.9% in 2018 and 2.6% in 2019, and inflation - 2.9% and 2.5% respectively.

Economic growth in the European Union and the euro area is projected at 2.3% this year and 2% next year.

Inflation forecast for the EU is 1.9% this year and 1.8% in 2019, and for the euro area - 1.5% and 1.6% respectively.

According to the Commission's forecast, Malta will be the fastest growing EU economy this year (5.6%, 4.5% in 2019), followed by Romania (4.5% this year and 4% next year), and Ireland (4.4% this year and 3.1% in 2019).

Economic growth will be the slowest in Great Britain (1.4% in 2018 and 1.1% in 2019) and Italy (1.5% in 2018 and 1.2% in 2019), the Commission believes.