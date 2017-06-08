Analytics, Estonia, Foodstuff, Inflation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.02.2018, 17:10
Swedbank: food prices keep rising in Estonia contrary to global trend
"Food contributed to inflation the most. While in Estonia the fast
increase in food prices continued at the start of the year, in the world as a
whole food price growth has slowed down. According to the UN Food and
Agriculture Organization (FA), the global prices of food products calculated in
U.S. dollars did not change in January compared to the previous month and the
prices of dairy products declined for the fourth month in a row," Elmik
said in a press release on Wednesday.
High excise duty rates raised the prices of alcohol, tobacco and motor
fuels in January. The latter was also affected by an increase in the price of
oil. This year the prices of oil as well as other raw produce should grow less
than last year. Swedbank forecasts the price of oil to increase on average 8%
this year when calculated in euros.
According to Swedbank, price increase should slow down to 3% this year.
Food, tobacco and alcohol are to contribute the most to inflation. An
additional alcohol excise duty rate increase is to raise alcohol prices in
February. The average gross salary is to rise twice as fast as prices -- 6%.
In January, the Estonian consumer price index increased 0.4% compared to
December 2017 and 3.5% compared to January 2017, Statistics Estonia reported on
Wednesday.
Compared to January 2017, the consumer price index was affected the most by
food and non-alcoholic beverages, which contributed 40% of the total increase
of the index. Milk, dairy products and eggs became 6.4%, fruit 13.3% and
vegetables 11.5% more expensive. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco accounted for
over a fifth of the total increase of the index. A half of the impact of
alcoholic beverages and tobacco came from 23.8% more expensive beer.
- 08.02.2018 SEB raises Latvian GDP growth forecasts for 2018, 2019
- 08.02.2018 Aggregate value of real estate transactions was EUR 3.5 bln in 2017 in Estonia
- 08.02.2018 На судах Tallink установят сенсоры IoT
- 08.02.2018 Foreign tourists spent EUR 1.2 bln in Estonia in 2017
- 08.02.2018 Revenue of Merko Ehitus up to EUR 317.6 mln in 2017
- 08.02.2018 В Эстонии привяжут штрафы за нарушение ПДД к уровню доходов
- 08.02.2018 Латвийским рыбохозяйствам дадут на развитие более 30 млн. евро
- 08.02.2018 Price of food-grade wheat in Latvia climbs 1% in December y-o-y
- 08.02.2018 Grigeo doubles FY net profit to EUR 9.3 mln
- 08.02.2018 The Association „For Legal Content!” starts a social campaign of anti-piracy in Latvia