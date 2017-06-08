Analytics, Ecology, Foodstuff, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 08.02.2018, 17:10
90% consumers in Latvia recognize Green Spoon quality label
The survey
results show that the Green Spoon and the Burgundy Spoon are the most popular
quality labels for food products, followed by Latvia’s Ekoprodukts and
Euro-leaf organic product labels.
Also, 59% of consumers trust the Green Spoon label,
28% trust the Burgundy Spoon, while the share of trust in other quality labels
is lower.
The survey was conducted by LPUF in cooperation with
Snapshots pollster, polling 700 respondents in November 2017.
The Green Spoon label is granted to those food
products that have been grown or produced in Latvia, and the Burgundy Spoon is
awarded to products the full production cycle of which takes place in Latvia in
line with increased quality standards and that do not contain genetically
modified organisms. The national food quality label Green Spoon has so far been
awarded to 464 food products made by 113 Latvian companies, and 237 products
made by 42 companies have earned the Burgundy Spoon labeling.
The LPUF unites business associations and individual
food companies that together represent more than 60% of the Latvian food
industry market.
- 08.02.2018 Riga airport shows 20% increase of passengers, 90% rise in cargos in January
- 08.02.2018 SEB raises Latvian GDP growth forecasts for 2018, 2019
- 08.02.2018 Rates for some deposits in USD will be raised in Rietumu Bank
- 08.02.2018 Рига-2030: где и как будут жить горожане?
- 08.02.2018 Foreign tourists spent EUR 1.2 bln in Estonia in 2017
- 08.02.2018 Revenue of Merko Ehitus up to EUR 317.6 mln in 2017
- 08.02.2018 Латвийским рыбохозяйствам дадут на развитие более 30 млн. евро
- 08.02.2018 Лукашенко: БелАЭС может стать общим достоянием стран региона
- 08.02.2018 Price of food-grade wheat in Latvia climbs 1% in December y-o-y
- 08.02.2018 Пассажиропоток Рижского аэропорта вырос на 20% в 2017 году