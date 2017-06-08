Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, Rating
Estonia falls to 7th place on Heritage, WSJ economic freedom index
The top five countries in the index for 2018 were Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand, Switzerland and Australia, and Estonia was preceded by Ireland. Estonia was in third place among European countries after Switzerland and Ireland. The global bottom five was made up of North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Eritrea.
Estonia's economic freedom score was 78.8, Lithuania's 75.3 and Latvia's
73.6.
All the three Baltic countries were rated as "mostly free" in
terms of economic freedom.
The index rates 180 countries and territories around the world.
Launched in 1995, it evaluates countries in four broad policy areas that affect
economic freedom -- rule of law, government size, regulatory efficiency, and
open markets.
Baltic News Service
