Analytics, Economics, Estonia, GDP, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 06.02.2018, 15:48
SEB raises Estonia's 2018 economic growth estimate to 3.5%
Strong consumer confidence and a large increase in taxexempt personal income are bound to boost private consumption in 2018, the bank says in the fresh Nordic Outlook.
According to the bank, it is taking a slightly more cautious view than some forecasters because it expects people to reap the full benefits of the reform only in spring 2019 when the tax authorities start to refund overpaid taxes.
SEB is forecasting that private consumption will increase by 4.3% this year, up from 2.2% in the first three quarters of 2017. Last year, private consumption growth was significantly curbed by high inflation, which will affect growth this year as well.
SEB expects HICP inflation of 3.2% this year and 2.5% in 2019.
The bank expects Estonia's exports to grow 4.3% this year and 4% in 2019 as a result of the good health of the eurozone economy and Estonia's export partners.
The government's decision to let the budget slide into a slight deficit during the next couple of years has spurred criticism, but in relative terms, Estonian fiscal policy remains very conservative, SEB said.
In the Nordic Outlook published in November the bank forecast Estonia's economy to grow 3.3%.
- 06.02.2018 In 2017, the number of tourists in Estonian hotels increased by 7%
- 06.02.2018 Agrosfera plans expansion in Latvia
- 06.02.2018 Profit of Coop Pank totals EUR 4.5 mln in 2017
- 06.02.2018 The Russia-EU crisis: lessons from the recent past
- 06.02.2018 OECD: Latvia tops the ranking of open markets for services
- 06.02.2018 Latvian FinMin against banning offshore companies from bidding for public contracts
- 06.02.2018 Latvian government hopes new regulation will help attract 200 to 300 guest workers a year
- 06.02.2018 Большинство литовцев поддерживают идею премьера возобновить политические контакты с РФ
- 06.02.2018 Land border between Estonia, Russia fully marked
- 06.02.2018 Latvian farmers received more than 30% financing allocated for Rural Development Program 2014-2020