Wednesday, 31.01.2018, 11:56
Lithuania's real wages grew by 5.7% in 2017
Real wages in Lithuania grew by 5.7% in 2017 compared with 2016, according to preliminary figures released by the country's statistics office on January 30th, writes LETA/BNS.
Average gross monthly wages in the economy, including sole proprietorships, rose by 66 euros, or 8.5%, to 840 euros and average net monthly wages increased by 58 euros, or 9.6%, to 660 euros.
Gross wages last year rose in all economic activities, especially in wholesale and retail trade (by around 11.1%) and information and communications (by around 10.3%).
