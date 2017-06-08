Analytics, Financial Services, Lithuania, Wages

Lithuania's real wages grew by 5.7% in 2017

Real wages in Lithuania grew by 5.7% in 2017 compared with 2016, according to preliminary figures released by the country's statistics office on January 30th, writes LETA/BNS.

Average gross monthly wages in the economy, including sole proprietorships, rose by 66 euros, or 8.5%, to 840 euros and average net monthly wages increased by 58 euros, or 9.6%, to 660 euros.


Gross wages last year rose in all economic activities, especially in wholesale and retail trade (by around 11.1%) and information and communications (by around 10.3%).




