Monday, 29.01.2018
Economists see Lithuania's GDP up 3.5% in 2017
An interview of the country's 10 economists last week suggested that the lowest projected growth was 2.8% and 3.8%.
Seven of the 10 surveyed analysts said exports was the main driver behind the GDP growth.
"Rapid exports development greatly compensated for slower growth of
domestic consumption that was stalled by the growth of the exports prices that
was the fastest across the euro area," said Zygimantas Mauricas, senior economist at Luminor bank.
Meanwhile, two economists said that Lithuania's economic growth was last
year mainly fueled by escalating domestic consumption, one economist referred
to the support from the European Union's (EU) cohesion policy.
Economists project Lithuania's economy would grow slower – at an average of
2.8%. The lowest forecast was 2.25%, while the biggest was 3.2%.
Statistics Lithuania should publish the first estimate of 2017 GDP growth
on Tuesday.
