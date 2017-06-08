Alcohol, Analytics, Estonia, Financial Services, Markets and Companies
Estonians spent EUR 18 more on alcohol in 2017
"If we look at one expenditure item which caused the most debate, in
2016 each household member spent on the average 108 euros on alcoholic
beverages. Considering that in 2017 alcoholic beverages became 8.4% more
expensive, this would mean each household member paying 18 euros per year or
1.5 euros per month more provided that other conditions remain the same," Mart Leesment, chief analyst of
Statistics Estonia, said.
According to the household spending survey for 2016, a member of an
Estonian household spent on the average 4,891 euros during that year.
Considering that in 2017 the consumer price index grew 3.4%, and if other
factors influencing consumption remained the same, people's outlays last year
increased by 166 euros.
In the biggest expenditure item -- food and non-alcoholic beverages -- the
price increase was 5.7%, which translates into at least 65 euros more spent per
household member during the year.
