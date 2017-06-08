Analytics, Construction, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Real Estate, Wages
In 2017, construction costs in Latvia grew by 3.1%
Compared to November, level of
construction costs in Latvia in December 2017 grew by 0.3%. Prices of labour remuneration of workers rose by 1.1%, maintenance and
operational costs of machinery and equipment - by 0.2%, but prices of building
materials - by 0.1%.
In December, the average level
of construction costs was mostly affected by an increase in labour remuneration
to workers carrying out finishing works (roofers, plasterers, sanitary
technicians and others), as well as to assemblers.
In the 4th quarter
of 2017, as compared to the 3rd quarter, the overall level of
construction costs increased by 0.8%. Labour remuneration of workers rose by 1.6%, maintenance and operational
costs of machinery and equipment - by 0.8%, but prices of building materials -
by 0.5%.
In the 4th quarter
of 2017, as compared to the 4th quarter of 2016, the overall
level of construction costs increased by 3.0%. Labour remuneration of workers grew by 6.0%, prices of building materials -
by 2.4%, but maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment - by
2.0%.
The average 12-month level of
construction costs of 2017 increased by 1.9% in comparison to the average
12-month level of 2016. Labour
remuneration of workers grew by 4.5%, prices of building materials - by 1.4%,
but maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment - by 1.0%.
In 2017, the data on prices of
construction resources were provided by approximately 190 construction
enterprises and more than 40 trade enterprises. When calculating the
Construction Cost Index, the prices of building materials submitted by
enterprises for the calculation of producer price indices in industry and
import price index were also used.
The sample included
construction enterprises with the highest value of own account construction
works in 2016. The share of enterprises with the value of own account
construction work exceeding EUR 1 million per year accounted for 72%, in 26% of
which the value of own account construction work exceeded EUR 5 million per
year. The criterion for the sample of trade enterprises is their turnover and
specialisation.
More information on
construction costs is available in the Producer Prices section of
the CSB database. Information on changes of construction costs in January 2018
will be published on 28 February.
More information on
construction cost indices in Latvia is available in the CSB website
section Producer Prices – Key Indicators – Metadata.
1Hourly gross labour remuneration of workers employed in construction broken
down by main professions:
- bricklayers and workers of related professions;
- concrete workers and workers of related professions;
- carpenters and builders;
- workers carrying out finishing works (roofers, plasterers, sanitary technicians and others);
- painters and workers of related professions;
- electricians;
- asphalt layers;
- auxiliary workers of road building and construction of artificial structures;
- assemblers;
- welders.
