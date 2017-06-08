Analytics, Energy, EU – Baltic States
Latvia has third largest share of renewables in gross energy consumption
In 2016, renewable energies made up 37.2% of gross final energy consumption
in Latvia, down by 0.4 percentage points from 2015 and 2.8 percentage points
short of the target that the EU wants it to achieve by 2020.
Among the EU member states, the highest share of renewables in gross final
energy consumption was recorded in Sweden - 53.8%, already 4.8 percentage
points above the target for 2020. Finland followed with 38.7%, or 0.7
percentage points above the 2020 target.
At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest proportions of renewables were
registered in Luxembourg (5.4%), Malta and the Netherlands (both 6%).
In Estonia, 28.8% of final energy consumption was derived from renewables,
which is 3.8 percentage points above the 2020 target, and in Lithuania the
share of renewables was 25.6%, or by 2.6 percentage points higher than the
target for 2020.
The EU seeks to have a 20% share of its gross final energy consumption from
renewable sources by 2020; this target is distributed between the EU member
states with national action plans designed to plot a pathway for the
development of renewable energies in each of the member states.
In 2016, altogether 11 of the member states had achieved the renewable
energy targets for 2020 - Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia,
Croatia, Italy, Lithuania, Hungary, Romania, Finland and Sweden.
Austria is less than 1 percentage point away from its 2020 target. At the
opposite end of the scale, the Netherlands (8 percentage points from its
national 2020 objective), France (7 percentage points), Ireland (6.5 percentage
points), the United Kingdom (5.7 percentage points) and Luxembourg (5.6
percentage points) are the furthest away from their targets.
