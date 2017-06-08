Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, GDP, Inflation
Thursday, 25.01.2018
Nordea expects Latvia to be fastest-growing Baltic economy in 2018
Nordea forecasts that Lithuania's GDP growth this year will remain among the fastest in the European Union, but the Latvian and Estonian economies will expand at even faster rates, informs LETA/BNS.
In its latest Economic Outlook report, the Nordic financial group expects
Latvia's economy to expand by 3.9% in 2018 and projects 3.7% growth for Estonia
and 3.5% growth for Lithuania.
Latvia is expected to remain the region's fastest-growing economy in 2019,
at 3.5%, compared with 3.4% for Lithuania and 3% for Estonia.
Nordea's analysts estimate that last year GDP growth reached 4% in Estonia,
3.8% in Latvia and 3.5% in Lithuania.
Average annual inflation in Lithuania is forecast to reach 2% this year
before accelerating slightly to 2.1% in 2019. Latvia is expected to record 3%
inflation for 2018 and 2.5% for 2019. Estonia's inflation is projected at 3.4%
and 2.5%, respectively.
