Industrial production in Lithuania decreased by 2.6% in December

Statistics Lithuania informs that in December 2017, based on provisional data, industrial production totalled EUR 1.8 billion at current prices and, compared to November, seasonally and calendar adjusted, decreased by 2.6% at constant prices (unadjusted – decreased by 4%).

Over the month, seasonally and calendar adjusted, a decrease in production was observed for manufacture of leather and related products – 28.7% (unadjusted – 25.5%), wood and wood products, except furniture – 21.4% (unadjusted – 22.5%), textiles – 19.1% (unadjusted – 20.5%), fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment – 17.9% (unadjusted – 17.6%), basic metals – 17.6% (unadjusted – 20.5%), furniture – 16.9% (unadjusted – 19.3%).









Table 1. Changes in industrial production, at constant prices of 2010, growth, drop, (−),%

Economic activities December 2017, against November 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted November 2017 December 2016, calendar adjusted December 2016 Industry (B–E) −2.6 −4.0 7.6 5.3 Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C) −4.6 −6.0 8.4 5.8 Mining and quarrying (B) −23.8 −28.0 34.1 20.8 Manufacturing (C) −4.4 −5.7 8.3 5.7 Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19) −9.4 −10.4 8.1 3.5 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) 17.3 14.7 1.1 1.7 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply) −2.3 −4.2 2.0 −0.1 Main industrial groupings Energy products 13.3 11.7 5.1 8.6 Intermediate goods −15.6 −16.8 11.2 6.2 Capital goods 3.1 1.5 34.1 27.3 Consumer durables −12.9 −15.0 17.7 11.5 Consumer non-durables −3.7 −4.6 −7.9 −11.7





In January–December 2017, industrial production totalled EUR 20.5 billion at current prices, and against the same period of 2016, calendar adjusted, increased by 7.1% at constant prices (unadjusted – 7.2%).

Table 2. Changes in industrial production

At constant prices of 2010, growth, drop, (−),%

Economic activities January–December 2017, against January–December 2016, calendar adjusted January–December 2016 Industry (B–E) 7.1 7.2 Mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C) 7.5 7.8 Mining and quarrying (B) 25.6 25.1 Manufacturing (C) 7.4 7.7 Manufacturing (except for the manufacture of refined petroleum products) (C excl. C19) 7.0 7.0 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply (D) 2.7 1.5 Water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities (only Division 36 of Section E – water collection, treatment and supply) 2.0 1.6 Main industrial groupings Energy products 6.3 7.1 Intermediate goods 10.3 10.4 Capital goods 22.9 21.7 Consumer durables 9.9 9.5 Consumer non-durables −3.5 −3.6





The proportion of sales of industrial production on the non-Lithuanian market decreased by 0.1% and stood at 64.2%, on the Lithuanian market – increased by 0.1% and stood at 35.8%. The value of sales to non-euro area countries accounted for more than half (54.2%) of the total value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market.





In January–December 2017, against the same period of 2016, the value of sales of the production of industrial enterprises on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 12.6% at current prices. The increase was determined by an increase in the sales of the production of the manufacture of refined petroleum products (24.7%), chemicals and chemical products (8%), food products (6.1%). Refined petroleum products excluded, the value of sales on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 9.2% at current prices. The value of sales to euro area countries increased by 12.1, to non-euro area countries – 12.9% at current prices.





The value of sales of industrial production on the Lithuanian market increased by 13.1, refined petroleum products excluded – 10.2% at current prices.





Concepts





Sales and services of industrial enterprises refers to income (VAT and excise excluded) received during a reference period through selling goods and (or) providing services by enterprises engaged in mining and quarrying, manufacturing (B and C sections according to EVRK Rev. 2).





Industrial production refers to the value (VAT and excise excluded) of the sales of goods manufactured or manufacturing work carried out by an enterprise (B_C_D_E sections according to EVRK Rev.2). For the calculation of changes in industrial production, a producer price index is used.





A news release on changes in industrial production in January 2018 is due on 23 February 2018.



