Tuesday, 23.01.2018, 18:58
Lithuania tops list of emerging economies in WEF's inclusive development index
This year's report covers 29 advanced economies and 74 emerging economies.
Lithuania tops the ranking of emerging economies, followed by Hungary in
second place, Azerbaijan in third, Latvia in fourth and Poland in fifth. Russia
is ranked 19th.
Norway is the best performing advanced economy in 2018, followed by Norway,
Iceland, Luxembourg and Switzerland. Among Lithuania's closest neighbors,
Sweden is ranked the highest at number 6, followed by Finland at 11 and Estonia
at 22.
The index takes into account
the "living standards, environmental sustainability and protection of
future generations from further indebtedness", the WEF said. It urged the
leaders to urgently move to a new model of inclusive growth and development,
saying reliance on GDP as a measure of economic achievement is fuelling
short-termism and inequality.
The 2018 index, which measures progress of 103 economies on three individual pillars -- growth and development; inclusion; and inter-generational equity -- has been divided into two parts. The first part covers 29 advanced economies and the second 74 emerging economies.
The index has also classified the countries into five sub-categories in terms of the five-year trend of their overall Inclusive Development Growth score -- receding, slowly receding, stable, slowly advancing and advancing.
Despite its low overall score, India is among the ten emerging economies with 'advancing' trend. Only two advanced economies have shown 'advancing' trend.
Among advanced economies, Norway is followed by Ireland, Luxembourg, Switzerland and Denmark in the top five.
Small European economies dominate the top of the index, with Australia (9) the only non-European economy in the top 10. Of the G7 economies, Germany (12) ranks the highest. It is followed by Canada (17), France (18), the UK (21), the US (23), Japan (24) and Italy (27).
Performance is mixed among BRICS economies, with the Russian Federation ranking 19th, followed by China (26), Brazil (37), India (62) and South Africa (69).
Although China ranks first among emerging economies in GDP per capita growth (6.8%) and labour productivity growth (6.7%) since 2012, its overall score is brought down by lacklustre performance on inclusion, the WEF said. It found that decades of prioritising economic growth over social equity has led to historically high levels of wealth and income inequality and caused governments to miss out on a virtuous circle in which growth is strengthened by being shared more widely and generated without unduly straining the environment or burdening future generations.
Excessive reliance by economists and policy-makers on Gross Domestic Product as the primary metric of national economic performance is part of the problem, the WEF said.
The GDP measures current production of goods and services rather than the extent to which it contributes to broad socio-economic progress as manifested in median household income, employment opportunity, economic security and quality of life, it added.
