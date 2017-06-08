Construction prices in Estonia increased by 1.5% in 2017

According to Statistics Estonia, in 2017, the construction price index increased 1.5% compared to the average of 2016.

Compared to 2016, the cost of labour increased 2.4%, use of machinery by 1.4% and materials by 1.0%.





In the 4th quarter of 2017, compared to the 3rd quarter, the change of the construction price index was 0.5%, and compared to the 4th quarter of 2016, it was 2.1%. Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2017, the index was mainly influenced by an increase in labour costs, which accounted for 96% of the change on previous quarter. Compared to the 4th quarter of 2016, the increase in labour costs accounted for more than three quarters of the rise of the index.





The repair and reconstruction work price index also rose by 1.5% in 2017 compared to the average of 2016, including a 1.7% increase in both labour costs and use of machinery, and 1.3% increase in prices of materials.





The change of the repair and reconstruction work price index in the 4th quarter of 2017 was 0.4% compared to the 3rd quarter, and 1.7% compared to the 4th quarter of 2016.





The calculation of the construction price index covers four groups of buildings: detached houses, blocks of flats, industrial buildings and office buildings. The repair and reconstruction work price index covers office buildings. The construction price index expresses the change in construction expenditures taking into consideration the price changes of three basic inputs: labour force, building materials and building machines.





Change in the construction price index, 4th quarter 2017 3rd quarter 2017 – 4th quarter 2017, % 4th quarter 2016 – 4th quarter 2017, % TOTAL 0.5 2.1 labour force 1.5 4.5 building machines 0.2 1.9 building materials 0.0 0.7 Index of detached houses 0.6 1.9 Index of blocks of flats 0.9 1.8 Index of industrial buildings 0.3 1.9 Index of office buildings 0.5 2.2 Change in the repair and reconstruction work price index, 4th quarter 2017 3rd quarter 2017 – 4th quarter 2017, % 4th quarter 2016 – 4th quarter 2017, % TOTAL 0.4 1.7 labour force 1.2 3.2 building machines -1.7 0.9 building materials 0.0 0.8





For the statistical activity “Construction price index”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting this statistical activity.