Analytics, Economics, Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Wages
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 19.01.2018, 16:21
Bigger wages, support to manufacturing among Latvian EcoMin priorities in 2018
"As Latvia marks its centenary this year, everyone in Latvia should
feel improvement in national as well as personal well-being. The government
must keep working to speed up economic growth in Latvia. Our goal is to achieve
that every third employee in Latvia gets more than EUR 1,000 in monthly
wages," Economics Minister Arvils
Aseradens (Unity) said, when discussing the ministry's priorities with
Prime Minister Maris Kucinskis
(Greens/Farmers) on January 19th.
Other priorities include measures to increase availability of housing to
families with children and young professionals as well as improvements to the
mandatory purchase component system in the power generation to ensure
transparency of the system and to eliminate possible fraud.
"This year we also plan to take several measures to facilitate
transition of the Latvian economy to a more advanced economic model by
encouraging financial technology and digitalization of public services as well
as cooperation of startups with universities and corporations," Aseradens
said.
Investments in Latvia grew last year with Latvia receiving over 35% of
total investments in the Baltic region. The Economics Ministry has created a
new unit for attracting foreign investments and adopted a new approach to this
end.
As regards innovation, the ministry will continue implementing the
EU-funded programs to strengthen the innovation capacity and working on
development of the startup ecosystem and innovations in energy.
The Economics Ministry will keep supporting participation of Latvian
companies in major international trade fairs with the aim to boost exports and
help businesses to expand to distant markets such as the United States and
China.
