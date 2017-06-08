Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Inflation, Markets and Companies
Estonia and Lithuania register fastest inflation in eurozone in December
In December 2016, the eurozone inflation rate was 1.1%.
The lowest annual rates for December 2017 were registered in Cyprus, which
saw a deflation of 0.4%, Ireland and Finland, which registered an inflation of
0.5% both, and Denmark, 0.8%. The highest annual rates were recorded in
Lithuania and Estonia, both 3.8%, and the United Kingdom, 3.0%.
Latvia registered an annual rate of inflation of 2.2% in December.
Compared with November 2017, annual inflation fell in 23 member states,
remained stable in four and rose in one.
The largest upward impacts to the euro area annual inflation came from
fuels for transport, 0.11 percentage points, tobacco, 0.06 pp, and milk, cheese and
eggs, 0.05 pp, while telecommunication -0.10 pp, and garments and vegetables,
-0.05 pp each, had the biggest downward impacts.
