With 8.1% of its working-age population out of work in November of last year, Latvia recorded the eighth highest unemployment rate in the European Union, writes LETA, according to the latest data released by Eurostat.

The seven EU member states reporting higher unemployment than Latvia in November included Spain (16.7%), Italy (11%), Cyprus (11%), Croatia (10.4%), France (9.2%), Finland (8.4%) and Portugal (8.2%).

The lowest jobless rate in November – 2.5% - was recorded in the Czech Republic, followed by Malta and Germany with 3.6% each.

Lithuania’s unemployment rate was 7% in November.

The EU’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.3% in November, down by 0.1% since October and the lowest since October 2008. In November 2016, the EU’s jobless rate was 8.3%.

In the 19 eurozone countries, the average unemployment rate declined from 8.8% to 8.7% in November, which was the lowest point since January 2009. In November 2016, the eurozone reported a 9.8% unemployment rate.

Estonia, Greece, the UK and Hungary had not reported their unemployment statistics for November 2017.