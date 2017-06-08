Analytics, Employment, EU – Baltic States, Labour-market
The EU’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.3% in November
The seven EU member states reporting higher unemployment than Latvia in
November included Spain (16.7%), Italy (11%), Cyprus (11%), Croatia (10.4%),
France (9.2%), Finland (8.4%) and Portugal (8.2%).
The lowest jobless rate in November – 2.5% - was recorded in the Czech
Republic, followed by Malta and Germany with 3.6% each.
Lithuania’s unemployment rate was 7% in November.
The EU’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.3% in November, down
by 0.1% since October and the lowest since October 2008. In November 2016, the
EU’s jobless rate was 8.3%.
In the 19 eurozone countries, the average unemployment rate declined from
8.8% to 8.7% in November, which was the lowest point since January 2009. In
November 2016, the eurozone reported a 9.8% unemployment rate.
Estonia, Greece, the UK and Hungary had not reported their unemployment
statistics for November 2017.
