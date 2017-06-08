Analytics, Employment, Labour-market, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuania's jobless rate up 1% in December
Lithuania's unemployment level was 8.7% in early January 2018, up by 1 percentage points month-on-month and by 0.2 percentage points year-on-year, the Labor Exchange said on Monday, cites LETA/BNS.
According to the data, there were 152,500 unemployed individuals in
Lithuania at the end of December, which is a rise by 17,400 (12.9%) from late
November and by 503 (0.3%) from the same period last year.
Some 52.5% of the registered unemployed persons were male and 47.5% were
female, which is a drop by 0.3% and a rise by 1.1% year-on-year.
In December, employers registered 18,200 job vacancies, down by 25.1%
month-on-month and by 17.6% year-on-year.
