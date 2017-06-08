In November, the turnover of retail trade fell by 1% in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in November 2017, compared to November 2016, the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased 1% at constant prices. The decrease in turnover was affected the most by enterprises engaged in the retail sales of automotive fuel.

In November 2017, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 558 million euros. The decrease in turnover was affected the most by enterprises engaged in retail sales of automotive fuel, where sales decreased 9% compared to November 2016. The turnover fall of these enterprises was impacted by considerably faster price increase of automotive fuel in November. While in October petrol was 7.5% and diesel fuel 9% more expensive in year-on-year comparison, in November both petrol and diesel fuel were 16% more expensive.









The turnover of grocery stores decreased 3% compared to November 2016. The turnover fall of these stores was affected by the continuing price increase of food products.

The turnover of stores selling manufactured goods increased 5% compared to November 2016. Turnover increased in most economic activities, except in other specialised stores selling mainly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment, games, toys etc. where turnover was smaller than in November 2016. Turnover increased the most in stores selling via mail order or the internet, with sales increasing 28% in a year. A higher than average increase in turnover occurred also in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building materials (12%) and in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (8%).

Compared to October 2017, in November the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased 4%. However, according to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data, turnover stayed at the same level as in the previous month.

In the eleven months of 2017 (January–November), the turnover of retail trade enterprises increased 1.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The statistics are based on the VAT declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in three working days. For the statistical activity “Economic indicators of trade enterprises”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia performs this statistical activity.