Analytics, Estonia, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 02.01.2018, 17:24
In November, the turnover of retail trade fell by 1% in Estonia
In November 2017, the turnover of retail trade enterprises was 558 million
euros. The decrease in turnover was affected the most by enterprises engaged in
retail sales of automotive fuel, where sales decreased 9% compared to November
2016. The turnover fall of these enterprises was impacted by considerably
faster price increase of automotive fuel in November. While in October petrol
was 7.5% and diesel fuel 9% more expensive in year-on-year comparison, in
November both petrol and diesel fuel were 16% more expensive.
The turnover of
grocery stores decreased 3% compared to November 2016. The turnover fall of
these stores was affected by the continuing price increase of food products.
The turnover of
stores selling manufactured goods increased 5% compared to November 2016.
Turnover increased in most economic activities, except in other specialised
stores selling mainly computers and their accessories, books, sports equipment,
games, toys etc. where turnover was smaller than in November 2016. Turnover
increased the most in stores selling via mail order or the internet, with sales
increasing 28% in a year. A higher than average increase in turnover occurred
also in stores selling household goods and appliances, hardware and building
materials (12%) and in stores selling textiles, clothing and footwear (8%).
Compared to
October 2017, in November the turnover of retail trade enterprises decreased
4%. However, according to the seasonally and working-day adjusted data,
turnover stayed at the same level as in the previous month.
In the eleven
months of 2017 (January–November), the turnover of retail trade enterprises
increased 1.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.
The statistics are based on the VAT declaration data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in three working days. For the statistical activity “Economic indicators of trade enterprises”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia performs this statistical activity.
- 02.01.2018 Orkla Latvija focused on long-term relations in existing markets in 2017, exports rose
- 02.01.2018 В Латвии сократилось число налогоплательщиков - юридических лиц
- 02.01.2018 В столице Литвы — бум на малогабаритное жилье
- 02.01.2018 Forevers meatpacker plans a 5-10% turnover growth in 2018
- 02.01.2018 Lithuania's minimum wage rises to EUR 400 in 2018
- 02.01.2018 Минэкономики прогнозирует рост экономики Латвии в 4,2% в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Minimum monthly wage in Latvia is EUR 430 from January 2018
- 02.01.2018 Латвийский торговец топливом Virsi – A увеличит число заправок в 2018 году
- 02.01.2018 Workers wanted for IKEA store in Latvia
- 02.01.2018 9 тысяч против 700: почему эстонcкие надои выше чем в Латвии