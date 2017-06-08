Analytics, Estonia, Real Estate
Dwelling Price Index increased by 3.4% in Estonia in Q3
Compared to the previous quarter, the prices of
apartments increased by 3.5% and the prices of houses by 2.9%.
Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2016, the prices of
apartments have increased by 4.2% and the prices of houses by 6.2%. The prices
of apartments increased by 3.6% in Tallinn, by 4.4% in areas bordering Tallinn
with Tartu and Pärnu cities, and by 6.7% in the rest of Estonia.
The Dwelling Price Index expresses the changes in
square metre prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of
dwellings. Dwelling Price Indices are compiled for apartments and houses
(detached, semi-detached and terraced houses).
In the 3rd quarter of 2017,
the Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index changed by 6.4% compared to the 2nd
quarter of 2017 and by 2.2% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2016.
The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index expresses the
changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings new to the household
sector and other goods and services that households purchase in their role as
owner-occupiers. The index consists of four parts: the acquisition of
dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major
repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.
The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index is published on
the base 2010 = 100. The time series starts from the 1st quarter of 2005; major
repairs and maintenance are included from the 1st quarter of 2007 and insurance
connected with dwellings is included from the 1st quarter of 2012.
For the statistical activity “Dwelling price index and
owner-occupied housing price index”, the main representative of public interest
is the Ministry of Finance commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and
analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.
