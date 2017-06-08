Dwelling Price Index increased by 3.4% in Estonia in Q3

According to Statistics Estonia, in the 3rd quarter of 2017, the Dwelling Price Index changed by 3.4% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017 and by 4.7% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2016.

Compared to the previous quarter, the prices of apartments increased by 3.5% and the prices of houses by 2.9%.

Compared to the 3rd quarter of 2016, the prices of apartments have increased by 4.2% and the prices of houses by 6.2%. The prices of apartments increased by 3.6% in Tallinn, by 4.4% in areas bordering Tallinn with Tartu and Pärnu cities, and by 6.7% in the rest of Estonia.

The Dwelling Price Index expresses the changes in square metre prices of transactions made by households for the purchase of dwellings. Dwelling Price Indices are compiled for apartments and houses (detached, semi-detached and terraced houses).









In the 3rd quarter of 2017, the Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index changed by 6.4% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017 and by 2.2% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2016.

The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index expresses the changes in the prices of the acquisition of dwellings new to the household sector and other goods and services that households purchase in their role as owner-occupiers. The index consists of four parts: the acquisition of dwellings, other services related to the acquisition of dwellings, major repairs and maintenance, and insurance connected with dwellings.

The Owner-Occupied Housing Price Index is published on the base 2010 = 100. The time series starts from the 1st quarter of 2005; major repairs and maintenance are included from the 1st quarter of 2007 and insurance connected with dwellings is included from the 1st quarter of 2012.

For the statistical activity “Dwelling price index and owner-occupied housing price index”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Finance commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activity.