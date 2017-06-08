Every fourth Latvian is regular smoker

Every fourth resident of Latvia or 25% of the population are regular smokers, according to the Mana Aptieka & Apotheka Health Index, cites LETA.

The number of regular smokers among men is three times higher than among women - 37% against 14%.

By age groups, the largest number of regular smokers (32%) belong to the age group of 35-44 years, while the fewest number of smokers (17%) are among the people aged 55-74 years. In the age group of 18-24 years, 22% of respondents admitted they were regular smokers.

As many as 49% of respondents with elementary education are regular smokers as opposed to 11% among the respondents with higher education.

Altogether 56% of respondents claimed they were not afflicted by any addictions, and 51% said they did not smoke and were avoiding smoke-filled places, up by two percentage points from last year.

In the same poll, 5% admitted tendency to alcohol abuse and 46% said their alcohol consumption was within the acceptable limit, down two percentage points from 2016.

The poll was carried out by SKDS pollster for Mana Aptieka and Apotheka pharmacy stores in April this year among 1,003 respondents aged 18-74 years throughout Latvia.