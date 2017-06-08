Analytics, Health, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Society
Every fourth Latvian is regular smoker
The number of regular smokers among men is three times higher than among
women - 37% against 14%.
By age groups, the largest number of regular smokers (32%) belong to the
age group of 35-44 years, while the fewest number of smokers (17%) are among
the people aged 55-74 years. In the age group of 18-24 years, 22% of
respondents admitted they were regular smokers.
As many as 49% of respondents with elementary education are regular smokers
as opposed to 11% among the respondents with higher education.
Altogether 56% of respondents claimed they were not afflicted by any
addictions, and 51% said they did not smoke and were avoiding smoke-filled
places, up by two percentage points from last year.
In the same poll, 5% admitted tendency to alcohol abuse and 46% said their
alcohol consumption was within the acceptable limit, down two percentage points
from 2016.
The poll was carried out by SKDS pollster for Mana Aptieka and Apotheka
pharmacy stores in April this year among 1,003 respondents aged 18-74 years
throughout Latvia.
