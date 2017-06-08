Analytics, Estonia, Industry, Markets and Companies
Th producer price index in Estonia grew by 3.3% in November y-o-y
In November, compared to the previous month, the
producer price index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in
the manufacture of electronic equipment and fuel oils, but also by a decrease
in prices in the manufacture of beverages and wood products.
Compared to November 2016, the index was affected more
than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic
equipment, dairy products and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in
electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.
|
Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity,
November 2017
|
Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008
|
October
2017 – November 2017, %
|
November
2016 – November 2017, %
|
TOTAL
|
0.3
|
3.3
|
Manufacturing
|
0.2
|
4.5
|
Mining and
quarrying
|
0.7
|
4.4
|
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|
0.5
|
-9.9
|
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|
0.0
|
0.4
In November 2017, the export price index
changed by 0.4% compared to October and by 5.3% compared
to November 2016.
In November, compared to the previous month, the
prices of oil products, pharmaceutical preparations and forestry products
increased more than average, while the prices of parts and accessories for
motor vehicles and chemical products decreased.
In November 2017, the import price index
changed by 0.7% compared to October and by 4.0% compared
to November 2016.
In November, compared to the previous month, the
prices of oil products, wearing apparel and chemical products increased more
than average, while the prices of forestry products, paper and paper products,
and motor vehicles decreased.
The statistics are based on the questionnaires
“Producer price”, ”Export price” and “Import price”, the deadline of which was
6 December 2017. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in nine
working days. For the statistical activities “Producer price index of
industrial output”, “Export price index” and “Import price index”, the main
representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications,
commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data
necessary for conducting the statistical activities.
