Th producer price index in Estonia grew by 3.3% in November y-o-y

According to Statistics Estonia, in November 2017, the producer price index of industrial output changed by 0.3% compared to October and by 3.3% compared to November 2016.

In November, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of beverages and wood products.

Compared to November 2016, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment, dairy products and fuel oils, but also by a decrease in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply.

Change in producer price index of industrial output by economic activity, November 2017 Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008 October 2017 – November 2017, % November 2016 – November 2017, % TOTAL 0.3 3.3 Manufacturing 0.2 4.5 Mining and quarrying 0.7 4.4 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 0.5 -9.9 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.0 0.4

In November 2017, the export price index changed by 0.4% compared to October and by 5.3% compared to November 2016.

In November, compared to the previous month, the prices of oil products, pharmaceutical preparations and forestry products increased more than average, while the prices of parts and accessories for motor vehicles and chemical products decreased.

In November 2017, the import price index changed by 0.7% compared to October and by 4.0% compared to November 2016.

In November, compared to the previous month, the prices of oil products, wearing apparel and chemical products increased more than average, while the prices of forestry products, paper and paper products, and motor vehicles decreased.

The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Producer price”, ”Export price” and “Import price”, the deadline of which was 6 December 2017. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary in nine working days. For the statistical activities “Producer price index of industrial output”, “Export price index” and “Import price index”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical activities.