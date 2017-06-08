Analytics, Construction, EU – Baltic States, Real Estate
Latvia records second biggest rise in construction output in EU
The biggest increase was registered in Hungary (27.3%), followed by Latvia,
then Poland (20.2%), Estonia (19.8%), Estonia (19.8%), Ireland (15.6%),
Lithuania (10.8%).
In three countries construction output was lower in the said period
compared to the respective period last year – Greece (-33.6%), Romania (-5%),
and Belgium (-0.4%).
Construction output in the EU increased 3.2% year on year, while the
eurozone recorded 2.9% increase. Quarter on quarter, construction output in the
EU remained flat and in the euro area it rose 0.1%.
Compared to the second quarter of 2017, construction output increased 6.4%
in Latvia, while Hungary reported a 6.7% rise, Lithuania had a 2.9% rise,
Estonia had a 1% rise. Construction output declined in 13 EU member states.
There are no data available about Cyprus.
