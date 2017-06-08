Latvia records second biggest rise in construction output in EU

Production in Latvia's construction sector in the third quarter of 2017 increased 25% as compared to the same quarter in 2015, which was the second biggest rise across the European Union member states, writes LETA, according to Eurostat data.

The biggest increase was registered in Hungary (27.3%), followed by Latvia, then Poland (20.2%), Estonia (19.8%), Estonia (19.8%), Ireland (15.6%), Lithuania (10.8%).

In three countries construction output was lower in the said period compared to the respective period last year – Greece (-33.6%), Romania (-5%), and Belgium (-0.4%).

Construction output in the EU increased 3.2% year on year, while the eurozone recorded 2.9% increase. Quarter on quarter, construction output in the EU remained flat and in the euro area it rose 0.1%.

Compared to the second quarter of 2017, construction output increased 6.4% in Latvia, while Hungary reported a 6.7% rise, Lithuania had a 2.9% rise, Estonia had a 1% rise. Construction output declined in 13 EU member states.

There are no data available about Cyprus.