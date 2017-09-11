Estonia: RIA says ID-card cannot be used in new version of Firefox with Windows

Mozilla Firefox on Wednesday released its version 71, on which electronic use of the Estonian ID-card is not possible. RIA is aware of the problem and is working on a fix, the authority said on social media.





RIA said that as things stand, it recommends users who have Mozilla Firefox version 71 already installed in their computer to use Internet Explorer, Edge, Google Chrome, or the Mobile-ID service for authentication and electronic signing instead.





It continues to be possible to give a digital signature on a computer with the DigiDoc4 application, which is not affected by an update of the browser.