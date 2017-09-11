Estonia, Internet, Technology
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 04.12.2019, 20:43
Estonia: RIA says ID-card cannot be used in new version of Firefox with Windows
BC, Tallinn, 04.12.2019.Print version
The Estonian ID-card cannot be used on the new version of Mozilla Firefox with the Windows operating system, the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) said LETA/BNS.
Mozilla Firefox on Wednesday released its version 71, on which electronic use of the Estonian ID-card is not possible. RIA is aware of the problem and is working on a fix, the authority said on social media.
RIA said that as things stand, it recommends users who have Mozilla Firefox version 71 already installed in their computer to use Internet Explorer, Edge, Google Chrome, or the Mobile-ID service for authentication and electronic signing instead.
It continues to be possible to give a digital signature on a computer with the DigiDoc4 application, which is not affected by an update of the browser.
Other articles:
- 04.12.2019 Latvian DIY retailer Depo to open store in Estonia next summer for EUR 45 mln
- 04.12.2019 Латвия: 36% клиентов интернет-магазинов сталкивались с мошенничеством в интернете
- 04.12.2019 Обновленная версия Mozilla Firefox не позволяет использовать ID-карты в Эстонии
- 04.12.2019 Stiemo будет собирать в Литве экспериментальные батареи
- 04.12.2019 Eesti Energia установит на территории шахты "Эстония" солнечную электростанцию
- 04.12.2019 Latvia concerned about possibility to lose rights on deciding on its own taxes in respect to European digital tax - Karins
- 04.12.2019 Save Food Latvija: более эффективное использование продуктов питания предотвратит миллиардные убытки
- 04.12.2019 Суд частично удовлетворил ходатайство предприятия M.V. Wool
- 03.12.2019 PISA 2018: Estonia ranks first in Europe
- 03.12.2019 Tallinn to raise public transport ticket prices for non-residents