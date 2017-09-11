EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 30.09.2019, 18:45
Kartina TV expands reach via SES Satellite at 19.2 degrees
Over-the-Top (OTT)
platform Kartina TV will be broadcasting the tailored bouquet of
Russian-language TV channels across Western Europe as they aim to increase the
number of viewers watching their content, SES announced today. The content,
which soon will be available on a new FTV (Free-to-View) encrypted DTH platform
on ASTRA 1N satellite at 19.2 degrees East, will continue to be available over
IP networks.
One of the leading pay TV operators in Europe and the US for
Russian-language programming, Kartina TV caters to the Russian-speaking
diaspora who can access Russian-language content via OTT set-up boxes and apps.
“As OTT content
providers, we want to be delivering content to everyone, but there are
limitations when it comes to terrestrial networks. By combining our offering
with satellite, we will be able to broadcast channels for viewers who have
limited broadband connectivity, and open up a new market for Kartina,” said Oleg
Jecov, Head of Satellite Project of Kartina TV.
Håkan Sjödin, Vice President, Sales Nordic, Baltic
and Eastern Europe of SES Video, said, “At SES, we increasingly see how
OTT players are keen to expand their markets by leveraging the superpower of
satellite – reach. This deal with Kartina TV is an example of that, and
sets a new standard for OTT platforms in expanding the reach, viewership and
value of multi-genre content. Given SES’s leading satellite broadcasting
position in Europe, we are in a unique position to support Kartina TV
with its new strategy to work with satellite distribution to expand their
business by offering multi-genre, free-to-view Russian package in Europe via
satellite.”
The new Kartina Satellite Verimatrix encrypted FTV platform
will carry around 30-40 SD Channels in HEVC encoding and is available for users
who have a dedicated 4K / UHD HDR Android based hybrid cardless STB with
categorized lists of FTA channels and extended EPG support. For more info see
here.
SES is the world’s leading satellite operator with
over 70 satellites in two different orbits, Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and
Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). It provides a diverse range of customers with global
video distribution and data connectivity services through two business units: SES
Video and SES Networks. SES Video reaches over 355 mln TV
homes, through Direct-to-Home (DTH) platforms and cable, terrestrial, and IPTV
networks globally. SES Video delivers a full suite of innovative
end-to-end value-added services for both linear and digital distribution, and
includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest DTH television reach
in Europe. SES Networks provides global managed data services,
connecting people in a variety of sectors including telecommunications,
maritime, aeronautical, and energy, as well as governments and institutions
across the world. The SES Networks portfolio includes GovSat, a 50/50
public-private partnership between SES and the Luxembourg government, and O3b,
the only nongeostationary system delivering fibre-like broadband services
today.
