Lithuanian watchdog decides to block access to 9 online TV sites

The nine sites – www.online-television.net, www.pr2pr.net, www.trefoil.tv, www.sunduk-tv.com, www.sunduk.tv, www.videomore.ru, www.viaway.com, www.rus24.tv and www.lapti.tv – will be inaccessible for users in Lithuania, the authority said.





The owners of the sites failed to notify the radio and TV watchdog, as required by law, of the launch of their television program distribution services which are accessible to Lithuanian users, it said.





LRTK has already obtained a court's permission to block the sites.





Those trying to access these sites will be redirected to a special information website created by LRTK.