Lithuania, Technology, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 25.09.2019, 20:13
Lithuanian watchdog decides to block access to 9 online TV sites
BC, Vilnius, 25.09.2019.Print version
The Lithuanian Radio and Television Commission (LRTK) decided on Wednesday to block access to nine online sites broadcasting TV programs, reported LETA/BNS.
The nine sites – www.online-television.net, www.pr2pr.net, www.trefoil.tv, www.sunduk-tv.com, www.sunduk.tv, www.videomore.ru, www.viaway.com, www.rus24.tv and www.lapti.tv – will be inaccessible for users in Lithuania, the authority said.
The owners of the sites failed to notify the radio and TV watchdog, as required by law, of the launch of their television program distribution services which are accessible to Lithuanian users, it said.
LRTK has already obtained a court's permission to block the sites.
Those trying to access these sites will be redirected to a special information website created by LRTK.
Other articles:
- 25.09.2019 Lithuania's Axioma signs EUR 10 mln water meter deal with Oman
- 25.09.2019 Литовская Axioma Metering подписала контракт на 10 млн. евро с Оманом
- 25.09.2019 Сигналы тревоги в Клайпедском порту
- 25.09.2019 Ryanair launch flights from Lithuania's Palanga to Dublin
- 25.09.2019 Ryanair будет летать из Паланги в Дублин
- 25.09.2019 Lithuanian GetJet Airlines starts operations in Canadian market
- 25.09.2019 Levira and Pixellot Introduce AI-automated Sports Production to All Estonian and Latvian Basketball Leagues
- 25.09.2019 Lithuania to need at least 300,000 immigrants by 2050
- 25.09.2019 Lithuanian president says he agrees with Trump that 'future belongs to patriots'
- 24.09.2019 BLRT Grupp завершил модернизацию крупнейшего в регионе плавучего дока