Lithuanian cabinet dropping idea of online voting in elections

At Wednesday’s meeting, the Cabinet will likely remove the idea of developing an online voting system and amending election laws to allow e-voting from its action plan.





"Unfortunately, we have to say that we are abandoning this initiative for the time being because of growing cyber threats worldwide," Jankevicius told.





"If we come up with an idea of how we could do so in a very safe and secure way, we will resume discussions," he added.





Russia's interference in elections in various countries have further added to concerns about the security of voting, according to the minister.





Back in 2018, the Cabinet approved a bill paving the way for developing an online voting system and sent it to the parliament for consideration.





Jankevicius said it has been agreed that the Seimas will not adopt the bill.





Several previous bills to legalize online voting failed to pass the parliament.

Proponents of online voting say it would help increase voter turnout.