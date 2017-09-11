Estonia, Innovations, Internet, Technology
Tuesday, 06.08.2019
Estonian startup Jobbatical to start offering relocation service
BC, Tallinn, 06.08.2019.
The Estonian recruitment platform Jobbatical is winding down its hiring service and becoming an immigration and relocation platform only, helping employees settle down in new countries and deal with bureaucracy, informed LETA/BNS.
Jobbatical will become an immigration and relocation platform only, helping companies bring in international talent seamlessly and efficiently, Karoli Hindriks, one of the founders of Jobbatical, wrote on the company's website on Tuesday.
Hindriks said that, during the mediation of job positions, Jobbatical has had to deal with issues concerning relocation of a new country as well as bureaucratic issues related to it. Now, the company wishes to focus only on that activity and will stop mediating jobs.
Over the course of its four years of activity, the company has mediated jobs to people from 53 countries and helped them relocate to 37 destinations.
The company was founded in 2014 by Karoli Hindriks, Ronald Hindriks and Allan Maeots.
