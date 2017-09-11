Tilde is recognized as Microsoft Country Partner 2019 for Latvia

“By using the solutions based on Microsoft technology, we have been able to provide our clients with the latest AI powered innovations - from machine translation to virtual assistants. This award recognizes the success of our collaboration and the opportunities it brings when further developing the language technologies,” said Arturs Vasilevskis, Head of Machine Translation Solutions at Tilde.





Awards were presented in several categories, with winners chosen from a set of more than 2,900 entrants from 115 countries worldwide. Tilde was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services, as well as representing excellent subsidiary engagement in Latvia.





The Microsoft Country Partner of the Year Awards honor partners at the country level that have demonstrated business excellence in delivering Microsoft solutions to multiple customers over the past year. This award recognizes Tilde as succeeding in effective engagement with its local Microsoft office while showcasing innovation and business impact, driving customer satisfaction, and winning new customers.