LMT and Lufthansa Systems are working on development of drone traffic management platform
She said that LMT demonstrated the new solution at the Riga
Aviation Forum.
The new platform supports both the public and private
sectors and ensures the safe integration of drone operators into a
well-structured airspace.
LMT vice president Ingmars Pukis said that Latvia is
one of the first countries in the world where such a platform is being tested.
“It will allow to improve safety of the drone traffic, as well as develop new
services that will help us to compete in exports,” he said.
As reported, LMT operated with a turnover of EUR 174.922
million last year, which is by 6.9 % more than in 2017, while the company's
profit decreased 8.9% to EUR 27.954 mln.
LMT was established in January 1992 and its share capital is
EUR 817,000. Sonera Holding and Telia Company each own 24.5% of
LMT shares, 23% of the shares belong to TET and Latvian State Radio and Television
Center each, while Latvian Privatization Agency owns 5% of LMT shares.
