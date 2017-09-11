EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Technology
Start-up Company BABBIT to Represent Latvia at International Creative Business Cup Competition 2019 in Copenhagen
"The national jury sought to find the most powerful
representative for the world final, using five categories of evaluation –
market potential, creativity, teamwork, risk analysis and uniqueness,"
says Karine Kalniņa, director of the Creative Industry Incubator of the Latvian
Investment and Development Agency (LIAA). "The winner will now take part
in the next competitions. First there will be the Baltic region competition in
Helsinki in June, and then the world championship will follow in Copenhagen in
July. We are doubly pleased in that the winner, BABBIT, was one of
seven start-ups accepted by the Creative Industry Incubator earlier this
year."
The events
in Copenhagen and Helsinki will also offer master classes so that participants
can better prepare for the presentation of their business idea and for sales at
the international level.
BABBIT's business idea is an innovative
music playing system aimed at allowing the youngest children to use Spotify.
Children can independently play music by putting toys on the system. The
selection of tunes was chosen by four professional musicians -- Ingus
Ulmanis, Egons Reiters, Andris Sējāns and Kaspars Zaviļeiskis.
In second
place was TOOCHE, which offers unique, functional and comfortable
handmade footwear from sustainable materials such as pineapple plant leaves and
wool.
Third place
went to YoPlayDo, which is a platform for football academies and
coaches so that they can monitor player data and statistics. The software
is like a high-quality assistant for coaches. The history of the data allows
all involved parties, including partners, to track the progress and development
of players. Right now the company is offering the software free of charge
in Latvia.
The winners
of 2nd and 3rd place in the Latvian competition
will also go to Copenhagen, where they will be able to look for new partners.
The jury
for the competition in Latvia included the head of the Business Incubator
Department of the LIAA, Laura Očagova, the head of the Danish
Cultural Institute in Latvia Simon Drewsen Holmberg, start-up
expert Heidi Svane from Denmark, senior designer at the H2E design
bureau Ingūna Elere, a co-founder of Gamechanger Audio, Didzis
Dubovskis (winner of the national competition last year), and Toms
Rusovs from Solfegio, who took second place in the
national final in 2017.
The Creative Business Cup is a global initiative aimed at strengthening entrepreneurship and innovations. Each year the search is for creative ideas so as to facilitate innovations and to help new companies all over the world to find investors and partners, enter the global market, find new contacts and attract additional finances to promote their business ideas.
Last year,
more than 5,000 start-ups from 60 countries applied in the programme,
representing creative sectors such as music, architecture, fashion,
technologies, cinema, media, etc. 49 companies made it the finals to compete
for prizes and the title of the most creative start-up in the world. Gamechanger
Audio from Latvia took 2nd place in the national final
in 2017.
